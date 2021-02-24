Penn Valley man arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit

Feb. 24—A Penn Valley man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Auburn was arrested Monday evening following a pursuit that ended in Plumas Lake.

Michael Sauer, 33, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading and resisting arrest on Monday night around 6:15 p.m.

A Yuba County canine unit deputy patrolling the Plumas Lake area spotted the stolen vehicle around 5:45 p.m. in the 800 block of River Oaks and attempted to stop the driver.

Sauer, who was later identified as the driver and sole occupant of the stolen vehicle, failed to yield and sped away at a high rate of speed toward the levee, where he crashed through a levee gate and into a cement barrier, according to Leslie Williams, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

After crashing the vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and ran across Highway 70 to the East side of Plumas Lake toward a residential neighborhood along Chalice Creek Drive.

Trailed by the canine deputy transmitting the suspect's location to other responding officers, a perimeter was established around the area. The suspect was seen jumping fences into several residential backyards but was eventually apprehended in the South end of the subdivision.

Williams said the sheriff's office was assisted by the Wheatland Police Department and the California Highway Patrol and Air Support.

Sauer was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $25,000.