Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) shareholder returns have been strong, earning 234% in 1 year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) share price has soared 234% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last month, the share price has gained 66%. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 55% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Penn Virginia didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Penn Virginia saw its revenue shrink by 8.2%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 234%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Penn Virginia shareholders have gained 234% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 16% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Penn Virginia is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

