- By GF Value





The stock of Pennant Group (NAS:PNTG, 30-year Financials) appears to be , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $46.12 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Pennant Group stock gives every indication of being . GF Value for Pennant Group is shown in the chart below.





Pennant Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being

, which averaged 13% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.86% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Pennant Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. The overall financial strength of Pennant Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Pennant Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Pennant Group over the past years:

Pennant Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Pennant Group has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $391 million and earnings of $0.53 a share. Its operating margin of 4.84% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Pennant Group's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Pennant Group over the past years:

Story continues

Pennant Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Pennant Group is 13%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Pennant Group's ROIC is 3.63 while its WACC came in at 6.26. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Pennant Group is shown below:

Pennant Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being

In closing, The stock of Pennant Group (NAS:PNTG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being . The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. To learn more about Pennant Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

