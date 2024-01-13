PENNCREST more congenial, still split on some issues

Jan. 13—HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members had a busy night Thursday: In addition to approving millions in technology and infrastructure upgrades, they appointed a law firm, introduced new meeting features, heard pleas from teachers' union members — who were marking their 500th day of working without a contract — and approved a significant revision of the board's monthly meeting schedule.

Perhaps the most unexpected developments of the evening, however, were the tenor of the discussions and the several votes that did not follow the usual majority-minority split of the polarized board.

"I'm happy this evening because I feel like we've gotten out of our caucuses," Randy Styborski told his fellow board members about two-thirds of the way through the meeting. "We're starting to listen and stopped trying to be understood — we're trying to understand."

Styborski's apparent olive branch had little effect on the decision that followed — a vote on whether to seek proposals from law firms to serve as the district's attorney split 5-4 along the usual lines — but it reflected the results of earlier votes that split in less predictable ways.

Board members were unanimous on the issue of improvements to the district's Cambridge Springs schools. They first approved a $2.1 million contract with McClure Company of Harrisburg to replace the high school's hot water heating plant and emergency generator. Next, the board voted 9-0 to approve a $1.6 million contract with AB Specialties of Export to replace windows in 99 window openings at the elementary school, 79 at the high school and many of the doors, frames and door hardware at both schools.

Both contracts were obtained through COSTARS, the state's cooperative purchasing program, with installation expected to take place over the summer.

Board members split 6-3 in favor of spending $391,000 over four years to provide all of the district's teachers with iPads and 15-inch MacBook laptop computers. The contract includes a guaranteed buyback expected to return approximately $70,000 to the district.

Opponents of the move cited the cost as their main concern and questioned the need to equip teachers with a laptop and tablet.

"I know I'll be accused of being a teacher hater for this, but I believe it's for the preservation of PENNCREST to be fiscally responsible," Vice President David Valesky said in explaining his objection to the spending.

"We are not a wealthy district by any means," Valesky added later. "Our district is filled with lots of farmers and landowners that pay property taxes. Taking that into consideration, I don't think that it's necessary for two (devices)."

Amanda Porter, the district's director of technology, explained that two devices were needed to implement multi-factor authentication, a much-needed security feature for a district that has faced multiple cyber attacks in recent years.

Other districts accomplish that without multiple devices by having teachers use their personal cell phones, Valesky countered.

District staff members pointed out that not all teachers have cell phones and that not all district buildings have reliable cell service.

Valesky was unconvinced. The buildings have Wi-Fi service, and spending a total of $61,000 after the buyback was more than he was willing to spend, even if it meant asking teachers to use their own personal cell phones.

"I mean, I wear my own shoes to work," Valesky said, drawing a few laughs and a few groans from the audience of about 45 people in the Saegertown Junior-Senior High auditorium, many of them teachers and other district employees.

Ultimately, Valesky was joined by President Bob Johnston and Brian Custard in the minority opposing the purchase.

Board members also engaged in extended discussion regarding whether to seek proposals from law firms interested in representing the district or to reappoint Butler-based Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP, which has represented the district for nearly a year.

After acknowledging the importance of continuity of representation that had been raised by board member Michael Chausse, Styborski wondered, why not do both?

"It's possible to have an RFP out," he said, referring to a request for proposals from law firms, "and hire this solicitor."

But despite the shakeup earlier to the usual voting camps, the vote followed the usual "caucus" lines, with Johnston, Valesky, Chausse, Custard and Ryan Benek opposing a request for proposals and Styborski, Allison Beers, Tim Brown and Theresa Lugo in favor.

Next, the board voted 7-2 to reappoint Dillon McCandless with Beers and Lugo opposed.

The split votes were not the only meeting element that was slightly different. The board also introduced a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, a proposal raised at Monday's work session by Custard, who is pastor of Barkeyville Church of God.

Rather than allowing time for concluding remarks at the end of the meeting from each board member, acting Superintendent Ken Newman recounted a variety of district highlights and accomplishments.

The meeting adjourned immediately after a series of three district teachers addressed the board to draw attention to the ongoing stalemate in contract negotiations between the board and the union that represents teachers.

"I'm blessed to live and work in this community, and I love when I'm able to watch my current students make educational gains and finally obtain their high school diplomas," a Maplewood Junior-Senior High learning support teacher concluded, following a pattern implemented by all three in their comments. "Once again, my name is Claire Smith. I have 20 years of experience with the school district, and I have been teaching without a contract for 500 days."

