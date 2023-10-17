PENNCREST plans for new superintendent, debates resignation of former superintendent

Oct. 17—CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board members unanimously approved the appointment of an acting superintendent and a search plan for a permanent replacement during their monthly voting meeting last week.

Discussion among board members at their work session a week ago had suggested that some could oppose hiring the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, the state's regional education services agency for Crawford, Erie and Warren counties, to assist with the search. But in the end, both votes were unanimous.

The district will pay IU5 $7,000 to assist with the search. In doing so, IU5 staff will meet with board members to develop criteria and a timeline for the search, advertise the position, conduct background checks and recommend two to five finalists, among other actions.

"The board directs the search," the agreement with IU5 states. "Together we will work as a team."

As the search is conducted, the district will be led by Assistant Superintendent Ken Newman, who was approved as acting superintendent.

Before board members took those steps to address the district's future superintendent, they also spent time squabbling over the recent resignation of Superintendent Tim Glasspool before eventually approving that as well.

Glasspool's resignation was effective Sept. 29, according to the agenda for the board's meeting Thursday. While required, board approval of resignations and retirements is typically a formality.

Board President Luigi DeFrancesco told the audience of more than 100 people that the Sept. 29 end to Glasspool's tenure had come as a surprise.

"On Sept. 29, all board members received an email from Dr. Glasspool that Sept. 29 was his last day," DeFrancesco said. "Well, it was a shock to me like I'm sure it was a shock to all the members and I tried to contact him to ask him what the hell was going on. Well, he never answered. He had an automatic answer to the email and I did not have the new email where he works."

Two board members disputed DeFrancesco's account.

"Sept. 29 was not the day of the email," Theresa Lugo said. "Dr. Glasspool emailed the board Sept. 6, so we knew in advance. This was on the September meeting, it was removed from the September meeting. We all knew that Sept. 29 would be Dr. Glasspool's last day physically with the district."

Lugo also pointed out that Glasspool's status as a candidate for a position as superintendent with Belle Vernon Area School District near Pittsburgh was reported as early as Sept. 5 and more widely after the Belle Vernon board voted in favor of hiring him on Sept. 6.

DeFrancesco reiterated that "the email that he [Glasspool] sent was the day he didn't show up" and said he had repeatedly told Glasspool that he could not quit "unless he was released from the contract from the board."

"Unfortunately, he quit," DeFrancesco continued, "so here we are and we're going to solve the problem.

Board member Jeff Brooks then echoed the timeline Lugo had described and added, "I don't know why this is an issue."

At PENNCREST's Sept. 11 work session, Glasspool pointed out to the board that his resignation was on the agenda for discussion and a vote at the Sept. 14 voting meeting.

"All these resignations, are we going to vote on Thursday?" DeFrancesco asked. "Including Tim Glasspool?"

Glasspool again confirmed that his resignation would be up for a vote, then said, "I'll take it out. You want me to move it out?"

"Yes," DeFrancesco replied, "because we don't know when yet."

During the board's discussion Thursday, Thomas King III, the district's attorney, explained that while technically school districts can hold an employee up to 60 days beyond the date of their resignation.

"But there's practically speaking very little that you can do to enforce that because you can't involuntarily make someone stay," King said. "Dr. Glasspool was quite adamant about the fact that he was going to finish up at the end of September and beginning October he would be at Belle Vernon school district."

DeFrancesco said that approving Glasspool's resignation was a necessary step before an acting superintendent could be appointed, and the board members voted unanimously to accept Glasspool's resignation effective Sept. 29.

DeFrancesco was less diplomatic in his characterization of Glasspool on social media. In commenting on a post he had made to a politically themed Facebook group on Oct. 11, he called the resignation "a total surprise" and said, "As far as I am concerned he deserted his duties."

"Some place else deserters pay a high price for it," DeFrancesco continued. "The solicitor Told the board there wasn't much we could do because the way contract was rewritten."

DeFrancesco offered a more positive evaluation of Glasspool before his departure.

"We're anxious to see what's going to happen," DeFrancesco said before Belle Vernon Area School Board voted to hire Glasspool. "Personally, I would hate to see him go because he's been doing a pretty good job."

