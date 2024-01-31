PennDOT announced $13M in traffic safety improvements. 2 Centre County projects were included

Two Centre County municipalities will get funding for traffic safety improvements as part of a statewide initiative benefiting 39 projects in 17 counties.

In a press release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will distribute $13 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding to 35 municipalities across the state to help fund traffic safety projects. The ARLE program aims to help improve safety at intersections where drivers often run red lights.

Both College and Harris townships were among 35 municipalities selected as grant recipients, out of 97 applicants.

College Township will receive $146,320 for traffic signal upgrades on the state Route 26 corridor. The upgrades will include advanced radar, new signal heads with reflective plates, louver systems and pavement marking.

Traffic travels along state Route 26 Tuesday near the ramps for U.S. Route 322. College Township has received funding to help in this area.

Harris Township will receive $298,349 to design and install a bike/pedestrian crossing point on Boal Avenue at the Pennsylvania Military Museum entrance/Old Boalsburg Road intersection.

Since 2010, Pennsylvania has spent $141.15 million on ARLE programs, funding 576 traffic programs. Grant funding is supplied by funds from red-light fines, according to PennDOT.

In a press release from PennDOT, Secretary Mike Carroll said the investments help complement other safety projects across the state and keep communities connected.

“This program helps communities across the state make important investments in traffic flow and safety,” Carroll said.

The intersection of Boal Avenue with Old Boalsburg Road and the entrance to the Pennsylvania Military Museum is pictured on Tuesday. Harris Township has received funding to designate, design and install a bike/pedestrian crossing.