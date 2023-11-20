PennDOT announces reopening of Golden Rod Bridge
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
The Polyend Play+ combines generative sequencing, eight sample tracks, eight MIDI tracks and four new synth engines in what might be the ultimate groovebox.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.
For meat, beverages, baking and more, this digital doodad has 60,000 sizzling reviews — and it's nearly 50% off.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.
The country's third-largest bank began a new round of job cuts Monday, punctuating a challenging year for all of Wall Street.
In another twist on the OpenAI saga that raged over the weekend, Microsoft has swooped in and hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.