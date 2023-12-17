Penndot closes bridge over Delaware Canal on River Road after 'recent crashes'

A bridge over the Delaware Canal in Tinicum was closed Wednesday due to damage from "recent vehicle crashes," a PennDOT news release states.

The bridge on Route 32 (River Road) will remain closed until contractors can repair the damage, though the release did not give any estimates for when the project might finish.

The 46-foot long bridge, built in 1932, carried approximately 2,608 vehicles a day across the canal near Marshall Island in the Delaware River.

For now, reaching the other side of the canal will mean a roughly 16-mile detour using Route 611 (Easton Road) in Kintersville to connect to Deep Run Road, Route 413 (Old Easton Road) and Dark Hollow road — about 0.3 miles from the closed bridge.

That unplanned bridge closure is the only new addition to a list of several ongoing projects that will continue for most of the December.

Here's a breakdown of the traffic news you need to know this week.

All projects are scheduled weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

A periodic weekday lane closure continutes through Dec. 22 on Route 32 (River Road) between Robinson Place and Woodside Road, near the Scudder Falls Bridge, in Yardley.

A similar lane closure with flagging on Route 263 (Upper York Road), between River Road and Circle View Drive, in Solebury, continues through Dec. 22 as well.

A lane closure continues on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike), between Swartley Road, in Hilltown, and Orvilla Road, in Hatfield, Montgomery County, weekdays starting Monday through Dec. 15.

Utility work will bring a weekday lane closure on eastbound Route 132 (Street Road), between Lowell and Walter roads. The Warminster Township Municipal Authority work continues through Dec. 29.

Crews continue a two-year project installing roundabouts where Easton Road intersects with New Britain/Sauerman roads, near Triangle Park, in Doylestown Township. Work lasts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until the project's expected completion in April 2026.

Lane closures continue on state Route 611 (Easton Road), between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads, in Bedminster for PECO Energy utility construction work through Dec. 29.

PECO crews are also continuing pole replacement work through Dec. 29 on County Line Road, in Horsham, between Park Road and Chestnut Lane.

