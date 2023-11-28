PennDOT to host job fair for Columbia and Montour counties

Nov. 28—BLOOMSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair for residents of Columbia and Montour counties next month.

The job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Columbia County Maintenance Office at 45 Lunger Drive in Bloomsburg.

Current vacancies in both counties within the department include: transportation equipment operator trainee, transportation equipment operator A and seasonal transportation equipment operators.

There are also vacancies in only Montour County including custodial worker and maintenance repairman 1.

On-the-spot applications will be available. Those interested in the transportation equipment operator A positions must bring current CDL licenses.

Laptops and staff will be available to assist in the application process.