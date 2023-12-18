PennDOT issues updated restrictions and road closures due to storms

Dec. 18—WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT is monitoring area for road restrictions, closures, and updates due to storms in our region.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

In addition to rain, which may be heavy at times, the forecast calls for high winds, which could cause downed trees and utilities.

The Department advises motorists to report any downed trees or utilities to the local emergency management center for response.

Additionally, the National Weather service has issued a flash flood warning for several towns in the region due to heavy rainfall overnight. The Hanover Area School District closed for today.

According to the NWS, Luzerne County towns that could experience flash flooding include Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Edwardsville, Luzerne, West Wyoming, Sugar Notch and Bear Creek Village.

In Hanover Township, it was reported that Dundee Road, Fellows Avenue and the Sans Souci Parkway from West Saint Mary's Road to the McDonald's were closed until further notice due to flooding. Additionally, several other roads were experiencing some flooding, including Ashley Street and East Saint Mary's Road.

Check back at timesleader.com for updates.