PennDOT pauses Thornburg Bridge repairs, local residents asking for action

“It was 200 dollars for the tow and another 1200 dollars for the tires,” said Sandy Steele.

Sandy Steele told Channel 11 earlier this week she was traveling along the Thornburg Bridge when she hit not one but several potholes.

“Swerved to miss a couple of them and hit some other ones; two flat tires instantly,” Steele explained.

Steele said two of her tires were flattened after driving over multiple potholes on the bridge, and because of the model of the car she drives, she was forced to replace all four tires.

When asked did she report the damage, Steele said, no.

“The thing is, I don’t even want to bother by going to PennDOT because I know it’s just going to be a hassle,” Steele said.

But Steele did go to Facebook and found she wasn’t the only one experiencing issues. Dozens of drivers shared that the road needs to be fixed now, posting cautionary tales.

Channel 11 News wanted to see what drivers were experiencing, and this afternoon our crew drove over the Thornburg Bridge. We too hit pothole after pothole.

We also spoke with neighbors in the area to get their take on the repairs made thus far.

“It doesn’t seem like there was anything done at all,” said David Cornish, a local resident.

According to PennDOT, the more than $3 million dollar project began last August but paused for the winter. We reached out on Friday to find out when repairs will resume, and officials confirmed work will begin as early as next week.

But locals aren’t too optimistic

“They were there for weeks and weeks and weeks and when I drove over it in the last couple weeks it seems to be just as many holes as when they started,” Cornish said.

