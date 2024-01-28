PennDOT places speed restrictions in multiple counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Sunday afternoon they will be implementing speed restrictions on Interstates in multiple areas of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Due to the anticipated winter weather, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour and commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane only on the following interstates.

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties.

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

You can stay up to date on speed limit restrictions, road conditions, and closures on 511PA.com.

