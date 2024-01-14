PennDOT reduces speeds across several counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has just announced speed restrictions for several major interstates across the region due to winter storms passing through.

Interstate 80, Interstate 81, Interstate 84, and Interstate 380 will all be reduced to 45 mph across Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

Interstate 80 was also reduced to 45 mph between mile marker 100, just east of DuBois in Clearfield County and the New Jersey State line, but that has since been restored.

Snow squall warning issued in NEPA counties

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

For more winter driving tips and information, visit PennDOT’s winter webpage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.