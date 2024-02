PennDOT Road Projects in Berks: February 11, 2024

Feb. 11—Daily

—Monday-Friday: Route 12 at Route 73, Ruscombmanor Township, utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 12, River Road to Route 422, Wyomissing and Reading, overnight work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 422, Lebanon County line to Montgomery County line, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 422 eastbound, Penn Avenue to Lancaster Avenue, Reading, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Tuesday: Boundary Line Road, Tilden Road to Shartlesville Road, Jefferson Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday-Friday: Shartlesville Road, Old Route 22/Route 183 to Bernville Road, Jefferson Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: County Line Road, Little Mountain Road to Meckville Road, Bethel Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Tuesday: Route 737, Sutter Road to Kohlers Mill Road, Greenwich Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday-Friday: Route 143, Mountain Road to Route 737, Albany Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Thursday: Interstate 78 eastbound, Exit 30 (Hamburg) to Exit 35 (Lenhartsville), brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Route 143, Lehigh County line to Mountain Road, Albany Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday: Route 222, Lancaster County line to Route 568, Brecknock Township, surveying, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.