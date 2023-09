PennDOT road projects, Sept. 3, 2023

Sep. 3—Long-term

—Through 2023: Smoketown Road at the Little Sacony Creek Bridge, Rockland Township, closed.

—Through 2023: North Reading Avenue at Montgomery Avenue, Colebrookdale Township, lane restrictions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Ongoing: Funk Road bridge in Colebrookdale Township, closed indefinitely.

Daily

—Thursday: Route 422 in both directions, Lancaster Avenue interchange to Interstate 176, bridge inspection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday-Saturday: Interstate 78 westbound, Exit 35 (Lenhartsville) to Exit 45 (New Smithville), overnight work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—Tuesday-Saturday: Route 222, Paper Mill Road to Route 724, Wyomissing and Spring Township, overnight work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—Tuesday-Friday: Route 12 at Route 73, Ruscombmanor Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday-Saturday: Route 12 in both directions, Route 422 interchange to River Road, Reading, overnight work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—Tuesday-Thursday: Interstate 78 westbound, Exit 16 (Midway) to Exit 23 (Shartlesville), overnight work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—Wednesday-Friday: Route 662, Route 61 to Skyline Drive, Shoemakersville, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday: Oysterdale Road, Route 73 to Conrad Road, District Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Thursday: Dale Road, Forgedale Road to Weaver Road, Hereford Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Seisholtzville Road, Hereford Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday-Friday: New Schaefferstown Road, Route 183 to Rehrersburg Road, Tulpehocken Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday and Friday: Route 143, Route 662 to Lehigh County line, Greenwich Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday-Thursday: Interstate 78 in both directions, Exit 23 (Shartlesville) to Exit 35 (Lenhartsville), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday-Friday: Wyomissing Road, Walnut Street to Hunters Road, Cumru Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Tuesday-Friday: Route 568/Kurtz Mill Road, Robeson and Brecknock townships, overnight crack sealing, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.