PennDOT, Turnpike Commission plan vehicle restrictions for Tuesday winter weather

With snow expected to fall overnight throughout Pennsylvania, officials are starting to issue restrictions on several area roadways.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission crews are pre-treating roads where necessary but warn salt won’t resolve all risks when it comes to driving during a winter storm. So, the agencies ask drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and are issuing vehicle restrictions that go into place at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle restrictions in Western Pennsylvania are listed below. Click here to see a map of all the restrictions in the state.

Pennsylvania Turnpike

The Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161) is under a Tier 2 restriction, which bans vehicles such as empty tractor-trailers, oversized loads, RVS and motorcycles. Click here for the full list of restrictions.

I-80

I-80 between Exit 19B: I-79 NORTH - ERIE and Exit 173: PA 64 - LAMAR is under a Tier 2 restriction. I-80 from Exit 173: PA 64 - LAMAR to the New Jersey border is under a Tier 4 restriction, which bans all commercial vehicles.

City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works says forecasted rain will prevent crews from pretreating roads for the snow that’s expected to fall during the morning rush hour. Motorists are asked to remain alert for crews completing roadwork on Tuesday morning and be mindful of where they park their cars.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

West Mifflin, Pittsburgh Public schools aren’t allowing visitors Monday over reported threat Man killed during argument with girlfriend’s father Super Bowl OT means free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings VIDEO: 11 Investigates: Controversial plan to put armed officers in schools DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts