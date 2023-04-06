PennDOT unveils 2023 construction plans for Pittsburgh region

After more than 3 years of restrictions and weekend closures, work will finally wrap up on the Neville Island Bridge project this year.

However, just south of that, a complete rehab on Interstate 79 will begin this year. A full crossover will be in place through the S-Bends, between Neville Island and the Moon Run Interchange, which will take a significant amount of prep work.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Traffic expert Trisha Pittman shows you the other major PennDOT projects scheduled to happen, and which local restaurant has to be torn down to make way for one of them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘I am my son’s voice’ Mother asks for mercy for teen driver charged in crash that killed her son 2 charged after attempted robbery, shooting in Beechview after woman allegedly lures man to home Woman arrested for allegedly threatening ex-boyfriend with gun in daycare parking lot in Shaler VIDEO: North Shore businesses preparing for busy Pirates Opening Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts