PennDOT works to reopen flood-closed roads as recovery continues

Sep. 11—DUNMORE — State officials expect at least six more area highways closed by Saturday's flooding to reopen to traffic by the end of Monday as recovery efforts continue.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll provided an update on the recovery work during press conference at the PennDOT office in Dunmore.

Carroll said the damage was concentrated in Lackawanna County, along with sections of Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

He described the flooding as catastrophic, particularly in the Abingtons and parts of Scranton.

Ten of the 23 highways in the three counties that were shut down as a result of the storm were reopened as of Monday morning, with six more anticipated to open later in the day, Carroll said.

One of those is Route 11 through the Notch between Scranton and South Abington Twp.

Jonathan Eboli, PennDOT District 4 acting executive, said there was still a lot debris to be removed, but PennDOT expects to have the road open inbound and outbound by Monday evening.

All of the closed roads should be reopened by Sept. 18, Carroll said.

The secretary said contractors were also working Monday to remove a bridge that collapsed on Falls Road in Newton Twp. with the goal of replacing and reopening it as soon as possible.

