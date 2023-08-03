Pennington gets life in prison for murder of Bluefield, Va. woman

Aug. 3—TAZEWELL, Va. — A man convicted of first-degree murder and other offenses relating to the 2017 death of a Bluefield, Va., woman was sentenced Thursday to life in prison plus 115 years for other offenses.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., 46, was found guilty May 3 of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and other offenses in the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va. Toler's body was found on April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Va.

Kaitlyn Toler had lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington.

Pennington was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud; and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

After hearing victim impact statements from Toler's family asking that Pennington receive the maximum sentence for his crimes, Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson sentenced Pennington to life in prison plus 115 years for the other offenses.

Pennington repeatedly argued that he was innocent when he addressed the court and the Toler family before the judge pronounced the sentence.