Pennington murder spurred Gardner man to turn his personal tragedy into support for others

The brutal killing of Breanne “Breezy” Pennington allegedly at the hands of her husband in their Cherry Street home in October shocked an entire community. The couple’s four children ran to a neighbor’s house while their father, Aaron Pennington, fled the scene and remains at large, according to officials. He was charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife.

For one Gardner resident, however, the incident also brought back painful memories of a personal tragedy, and inspired him to turn his own personal loss into an opportunity for others.

Nicholas LaRoche was 24 when he lost his parents, William and Bernadette, to a murder-suicide incident in Templeton in 2008.

“I felt the worst for (the Pennington) kids,” he said. “Because the road they have to navigate is for the rest of their lives – I can’t even put it into words. It’s a road I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Turning tragedy into opportunity with a donation at the Gardner Police Department. From left: Officer Alexandria Laderoute, liason to the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force, Lt. John Czasnowski, supervisor to the Domestic Violence Advocate, Nicholas LaRoche, general manager of the Gardner Veterans Arena, and Wayne Richard, Voices of Truth board of director president.

Relocated to California to escape tragedy's aftermath

In fact, LaRoche, who retired from competitive ice skating in 2009, said he felt compelled in the chaotic aftermath of his family’s tragedy to leave the city he grew up in and relocate to Los Angeles and pursue his career.

“I’ll be honest, a big reason I stayed out of (Gardner) for so long is because our family was looked at very differently after the tragedy happened with our family,” he said. “Everywhere we went, people looked at us and we weren’t ourselves, we were now ‘the family of ,,,‘ or ‘the family associated with ....‘ So it was hard to go places, and it made me never want to come back.”

Shocking murder brought back painful personal memories

But when LaRoche returned to Gardner last July, he said he was warmly welcomed by everyone in the community. And although his family’s tragic history was never far from his mind (“It doesn’t go away and it never gets easier – you get stronger,” he said), all of those terrible memories were vividly brought back to life just a few months later when he heard about what had happened in the Pennington home.

“It was sickening for me,” he said. “To hear the copters everywhere, and the police and the news crews on the corner – that’s exactly what we lived. So to see it happen again was not easy.”

Today, LaRoche is the general manager of the Gardner Veterans Arena and the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. He said that when the arena’s parent company, FMC Ice Sports, invited its employees to select a nonprofit in their community to support, he knew he wanted to find a way to help the local victims of domestic violence.

“Because I know when we went through it, there were so many people who wanted to help but they didn’t know how – we didn’t know how, to be honest,” he said. “You’re just so lost during that time that you don’t even know what could be done.”

Turning tragedy into opportunity

After reaching out to Bernice Richard, president of Voices of Truth and coordinator of the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force, LaRoche started a donation drive to benefit both organizations. He collected items that he understood all too well would help victims to recover, survive, and move forward from the violent situations they had been unable to break away from in the past.

The items, which include clothing, gift cards and other personal items, were placed into purses donated by LEAR Realty and dropped off at the Gardner Police Department.

“The purses are a way of saying ‘we care’ and support you in your time of need,” said Richard. “Voices of Truth is honored to partner with Nicholas and his organization.”

LaRoche invited to join Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force

LaRoche, who grew up in Gardner, was also invited by Richard to join the task force, and he said he was honored to be able to have another way to support other victims of domestic violence in his community.

“It’s not something I feel like I’m able to ‘help’ with, but if I can offer any insight or anything else to someone who is going through something like this, or who has survived it, I’m more than happy to,” he said.

Richard said she was grateful for LaRoche’s efforts.

“Nicholas plays a powerful role on many levels, not only as a survivor from a tragic experience, but also (by showing) that men are coming forth and supporting the cause of ending domestic violence and being a voice for healthy relationships,” Richard said. “Most importantly, he brings hope to the community.”

Even though he said it felt a little odd to admit, LaRoche said he felt grateful to be in a position to help others who might be going through something similar to what he had gone through 16 years ago.

“I feel honored that I’m able to do it, and I don’t want to say I wish it was for a different reason because looking back I don’t think I would change anything that’s happened to me, as weird as that sounds,” he said. “I wish it had turned out differently, but if it hadn’t happened how it did, I don’t think I’d be able to offer what I’m able to offer.”

Being able to help others was itself its own form of therapy, LaRoche said.

“I’m strong enough now that I can turn this into a positive for other people, as I’m still striving for it in life,” he added.

