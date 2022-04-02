Pennington, Wilson arraignment set

Apr. 1—A Rogers County man facing five counts of child abuse charges asked to be released on bond during a status and bond hearing Tuesday.

The State requested Gustus Andrew Glen Pennington continue to be held without bond — a decision has yet to be released by Judge Sheila Condron.

Pennington was charged with five counts of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one count of conspiracy in March 2020. The allegations include using a shock collar and other forms of abuse against his girlfriend Jeannette Wilson's 3-year-old child for around six days, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The abuse began with Pennington claiming to be disciplining the child, according to the affidavit. The abuse progressively got worse over the span of a week and involved the child being restrained to a table to be beaten, according to the affidavit. Pennington then purchased a shock collar and used it so much in two days that the collar ran out of battery, according to the affidavit.

Wilson was originally identified as a victim in the affidavit. Further investigation found Wilson had several opportunities to ask for help including going to work five hours a day and ubering to a laundromat, according to the affidavit.

Wilson is also facing the same seven counts.

Pennington is set for District Court Arraignment at 9:30 a.m. on May 10 while Wilson's is set for 9:30 a.m. on April 21.

Pennington previously tried to appeal for Native status under McGirt — which would send his case to the federal court system having a higher likelihood of being thrown out — but was denied. The state is ready to proceed with the case and set an arraignment.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard said Pennington's case is an 85% crime meaning if he were convicted, he would be required to fulfill 85% of his sentence. He is currently facing up to life in prison, Ballard said.