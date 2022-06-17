Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.27

The board of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of September to UK£0.27. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.7%.

Pennon Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 781% of what it was earning. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from UK£0.37 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.39. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 37% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Pennon Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pennon Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Pennon Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

