Pennon Group (LON:PNN) shareholders notch a 9.4% return over 1 year, yet earnings have been shrinking

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. So while the Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) share price is down 27% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 9.4%. And that total return actually beats the market return of 5.8%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 1.8% in the last three years.

On a more encouraging note the company has added UK£125m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Pennon Group reported an EPS drop of 62% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 27% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult. With a P/E ratio of 82.65, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Pennon Group's TSR for the last 1 year was 9.4%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Pennon Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.4% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pennon Group (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

