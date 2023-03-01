Pennridge, Bucks County IU sued after girl, 3, with special needs left on school bus for hours

On a Monday last January Carrie Williams helped her 3-year-old daughter into her school bus seat like she normally did twice a week when she attended a half-day early intervention program for children with special needs.

When the Pennridge school bus didn’t drop her off that afternoon, Williams called the Bucks County Intermediate Unit to report it.

What the Perkasie woman was told in that call is the subject of a 40-page negligence lawsuit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia against the Pennridge School District, the Bucks County IU and several employees.

William’s daughter, identified as J.C., who has significant disabilities and cannot speak, was allegedly left alone and restrained on the empty school bus in below-freezing temperatures for hours after employees failed to take her off the bus.

The lawsuit alleges that cameras on the school bus show J.C. getting on the bus and her mother strapping her into a five-point harness in the second row on the passenger side of the bus on Jan. 27, 2022. There were two other children on the bus at the time also strapped in harnesses.

The child attended a preschool early intervention program at the Bucks County IU facility in Perkasie from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., according to the lawsuit. Pennridge provided her transportation.

After picking up the child, the bus driver, Douglas Matz, picked up another child who was strapped in by the child’s mother in the seat across from J.C. The bus then proceeded to the IU program arriving shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Cameras captured two school staff members entering the bus to remove three other children aboard. While removing the other children, the employees spoke to J.C. several times, the suit alleges, but no one took her off the bus.

The bus then headed to the depot six miles away where Matz parked it around 12:39 p.m. and left with J.C. still in her seat.

The school bus video camera automatically shut off four minutes later, but not before J.C. can be heard “crying, whimpering and saying she was cold,” according to the lawsuit. Williams removed the girl’s winter coat so she could strap her into the seat.

The lawsuit alleges the weather forecast had a high temperature of 27-degrees and a low of 7-degrees, and the temperature remained below freezing while J.C. was alone on the bus unable to free herself from her restraints.

When Williams called the Bucks County IU hours later when her daughter failed to be dropped off, she was told by an administrator that her daughter was absent from school that day. The lawsuit alleges neither parent was notified that their daughter did not show up for school.

The lawsuit noted that Bucks County IU policy requires employees to notify parents if a child does not arrive within 15 minutes of the start of the school day.

When Williams notified the Pennridge transportation department, an employee found the girl “freezing, strapped in and sitting in her own filth,” the lawsuit said. She had been alone on the bus for approximately 3½ hours.

Instead of calling 911, the district employee called Williams to tell her they found her daughter and were arranging to take her home. She was dropped off shortly after 5 p.m.

A district investigation into the incident did not include video of the child being found on the bus or brought to the office, and did not include a first-person account from the employee who found the child, according to the lawsuit.

The Pennridge Regional Police Department charged Matz with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in March; he pleaded guilty three months later and he was sentenced to two years probation and barred from working with children.

This news organization was unsuccessful Tuesday in immediately reaching Pennridge spokesman David Thomas or Bucks County IU Executive Director Mark Hoffman or Deputy Director and in-house legal counsel Rebecca Roberts-Malamis for comment.

