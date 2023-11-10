Pennridge middle school counselor accused of inappropriate contact with student

A 35-year-old Montgomery County woman is accused of engaging in a sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy at the Bucks County middle school where she worked as a guidance counselor.

Kelly Ann Schutte, of Pennsburg, was arraigned Friday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. She faces three felony counts of sex with a minor student and felony corruption of minors and three misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.

Upper Perk Police Department opened an investigation in July after the mother of a Pennridge student reported her son was involved in a sexual relationship with Schutte. The mother learned about the relationship after he called his parents upset and in need of a ride home from the Pennsburg area.

Pennridge middle school counselor is facing charges in Montgomery County for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

The boy later told his parents that one of Schutte's family members saw them kissing in her home, and he ran away and hid on a nearby street and called his parents to come pick him up.

Authorities interviewed the boy who claimed he started talking with Schutte regularly in the fall of 2022 after they sat next to each other during a class trip. She then started regularly calling the boy down to her office when he should have been in class, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The two allegedly communicated mostly through the district's messaging app called Canvas, but then exchanged Snapchat usernames to continue contact after the school year ended, authorities said.

In June and July the two allegedly engaged in sexual contact in Montgomery and Bucks counties, including in a supermarket parking lot and Schutte's home, police allege. Authorities said the boy described the sexual activity as kissing and inappropriate touching.

Schutte has been on administrative leave from her job at Pennridge South Middle School since July, when the school district was notified about the police investigation.

District officials did not release information about the student Schutte was allegedly involved with. A spokesman refused to provide information about how long Schutte had worked in the district.

Pennridge Superintendent Angelo Berrios confirmed in a letter to parents on Friday that Schutte remains on leave and she is restricted from entering school district premises or having any contact with Pennridge School District students and staff.

Berrios added the district is cooperating with Montgomery County investigators.

“While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member facing prosecution, it is crucial to reiterate the district's stance against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student,” Berrios wrote. “Such behavior will not be tolerated.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pennridge school counselor charged with sex crime against student