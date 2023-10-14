Penns Valley football’s Ty Watson becomes Centre County’s all-time scoring leader

Ty Watson didn’t pay much mind to breaking any long-standing records when his high school football career began.

In fact, a now defunct Penns Valley policy of relegating all freshmen to the junior high squad kept him as a spectator on Friday nights back in 2020.

But all Watson has done since his sophomore campaign is make the most of his opportunities.

The senior running back became Centre County’s all-time scoring leader Friday night when he scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the first half in what became a crucial 35-21 road victory over Somerset.

“I really didn’t even know it until this year,” said Watson, who needed just five points coming into Week 8 to break former State College Area High School running back Larry Johnson Jr.’s record. “I needed double-digit touchdowns, which is a lot, but I had that in the back of my mind. I’ve just continued to keep grinding.”

In addition to putting the Rams up 28-21 with three minutes remaining, Watson’s second touchdown of the evening made him Penns Valley’s all-time rushing touchdown leader, shattering a record that stood since 2000.

With 119 yards rushing on 25 carries, he also put his name at the top of Penns Valley’s all-time rushing leaders.

Watson knows milestones of that caliber are not accomplished alone. That kind of team-first mentality is just part of the reason why he’s been so successful at the varsity level.

“I give him tremendous credit, a multi-sport athlete coming out and doing what he does,” Penns Valley coach Marty Tobias said of Watson. “The success that he’s had, you would never know it because he’s as humble as they come and it’s all about the team to him.”

It was the seventh time in eight weeks that Watson surpassed the century mark in terms of rushing yards.

If there needed to be any more evidence of Watson’s demeanor, he’s been buying his offensive linemen doughnuts as a reward for opening up holes in front of him. It’s just one of the many ways that Watson has shown his appreciation while being someone that his younger teammates can admire.

“It’s just everything,” said Watson of what it means to take on a leadership role. “I just do what I have to do. I just gotta keep my head up, make a good example for the younger kids because I know some of them look up to me. Just gotta be that big brother.”

The Rams won four of their first five games. But after losing back-to-back games to Clearfield and Central, they weren’t about to let the losing streak grow to three games.

After going down by 14 points, Penns Valley responded with 28 straight unanswered points to come from behind and secure a win that kept it right in the thick of things in the District 6 Class 2A playoff race.

Watson also had his mettle tested in the middle stages of the second quarter when he ran four straight times for a loss of 11 yards. But as evidenced by his career totals to this point, a little adversity has never really shaken the confidence he has in himself and his team.

“We know we’re such a better team,” Watson said. “Some things we have to work on offensively and defensively. We just gotta keep grinding and do what the coaches tell us.”

Other Centre County football scores

Bishop McCort 33, Bellefonte 14

Harrisburg 20, State College 0

Philipsburg-Osceola will play on Saturday at Westmont Hilltop at 1 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area will play on Saturday at Johnstown at 6 p.m.