Penns Valley man accused of assaulting woman, sexually abusing dog

A Penns Valley man was jailed for one night after being accused Sunday of assaulting a woman and having sexual intercourse with a dog.

Joshua Vonada, 23, was accused of bruising a woman in December with his hands and a gun. He pointed a handgun at the woman and threatened to kill her during an argument, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman disclosed the alleged abuse Sunday. She also said Vonada would have sexual intercourse with a dog “a couple times a week,” police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Vonada was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and sexual intercourse with an animal, and one summary count of harassment.

He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Don Hahn, who set bail at 5% of $25,000. Vonada posted bail Monday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.