Penns Valley man sentenced to state prison on child pornography charges

A Centre County man who saved more than two dozen images of child pornography was sentenced Thursday to at least 2 1/2 years in state prison.

Lucas D. Garber, 27, of Gregg Township, was sentenced by Centre County President Judge Jonathan Grine to a maximum of five years in state prison. He received credit for about one month served.

Garber was also sentenced to one year of probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years. He apologized before his sentence was handed down, telling Grine he is “taking every chance I have now to seek treatment.”

“I’m sorry for my actions,” Garber said. “... I hope I can make up for the mistakes I’ve made in my life.”

Garber was arrested after telling investigators he saved a “significant” amount of pornography, an agent with the state attorney general’s office wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

He pleaded guilty to five felony counts of child pornography. Nearly 30 felony charges were dropped.