Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) will pay a dividend of US$0.32 on the 21st of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Penns Woods Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Penns Woods Bancorp's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 2.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Penns Woods Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$1.23 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.28. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 2.7% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 2.7% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

We Really Like Penns Woods Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

