Pennsauken bank robbery suspect rams police cars

PENNSAUKEN – A Philadelphia man is accused of robbing a bank, using a rented van for his getaway, and then crashing into multiple police cars in an attempt to flee.

Two Pennsauken police officers sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening during a crash, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident began around 4 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 14, when police responded to a holdup at a TD Bank on the 4900 block of Route 130, according to an account from the prosecutor’s office.

Kevin Allure, 34, allegedly passed a note demanding cash and threatened bank employees. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a U-Haul van, the account said.

When officers tried to stop the van a short time later, Allure rammed three police vehicles before the van broke down on Haines Road near John Tipton Boulevard, police alleged.

Allure was arrested after a foot chase.

He was being held in Camden County Jail on charges that include robbery, eluding and resisting arrest.

Allure was also charged with three counts of criminal mischief and two counts of assault by auto.

The charges are only allegations. Allure has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Philadelphia man charged in connection with TD Bank holdup