Pennsauken man accused of fatally choking victim

PENNSAUKEN - A township resident is accused of fatally choking a man here.

Tyler Roderick, 31, allegedly killed Bradley Niesen, also a 31-year-old Pennsauken man, on Dec. 23, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of High Street.

Suspect found in Florida Camden man, accused of murder, arrested after weeks-long search

Roderick was charged Dec. 24 with aggravated manslaughter.

The charge is only an allegations. Roderick has not been convicted in the case.

Roderick was being held in Camden County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Michael Dons at 856-365-3125 and Pennsauken Police Detective Mark Bristow at 856-488-0080, extension 2420.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Tyler Roderick accused of fatal attack on High Street