Two accused of leaving fatal accident scenes in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN - Township police have announced charges against two people accused of fleeing separate fatal accidents here.

Jaydon Marson-Francis, 23, of Pennsauken is charged in connection with a Jan. 15 accident on Marion Avenue near Haddonfield Road, according to Pennsauken police.

In the other case, 34-year-old Luis Mercado of Cherry Hill is accused of leaving the scene of a Dec. 17 accident on the 6300 block of Westfield Avenue.

Both accidents killed pedestrians from Pennsauken.

The Jan. 15 accident, which occurred around 1 a.m., fatally injured 39-year-old Louis Mateo.

The Dec. 17 incident took the life of 47-year-old Mayra Polanco. She was hit around 5:20 p.m. while walking to her nearby home.

Both Marson-Francis and Mercado are charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, police said.

Marson-Francis, who turned himself in to authorities, faces an additional charge of endangering an injured victim.

Mercado, who was arrested Friday in Camden, is also accused of driving while suspended and being involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

The charges are only allegations and neither suspect has been convicted.

Police identified Marson-Francis as a suspect after an investigation by the department's traffic division. Investigators released a surveillance photo of a car believed to be involved in the accident as part of the probe.

Pennsauken police released a photo of this car in connection with an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run accident on Jan. 15.

Investigators also are seeking a driver who fled another deadly hit-and-run in Pennsauken around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday,

That driver fatally struck 53-year-old Sukhwant Singh of Camden on northbound Route 130 near Garden Avenue.

Investigators suspect the driver in that incident fled in a silver, four-door vehicle, believed to be a 2004-07 Chevrolet Malibu with front end damage.

