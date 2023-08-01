Pennsauken man fatally shot in Liberty Park area of Camden

CAMDEN - A Pennsauken man was killed in a late-night attack here.

Freddy Alfonso, 33, was shot around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Pulaski Street in the Liberty Park area, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Alfonso was taken to a city hospital, where he died around 3:35 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Allison Dube-Smith at 856-225-7205 or Camden County Police Detective Vilmary Otero at 609-519-8573.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Freddy Alfonso fatally shot on Pulaski Street in Camden