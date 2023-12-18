How this Pennsauken restaurant brought diversity to its Christmas celebrations

December is the time when many families are running to get their yearly photos with Santa — a quick trip to the mall, a holiday village or even a scheduled photo shoot with a local photographer.

But, for families with Black and brown children, it can be much more difficult to find a Santa that resembles them.

Keeya and Kevin Benson, owners of Pennsauken's Hot Butter Soul Supper Club, made it their Christmas wish to fill the void this season.

Kevin Benson of Hot Butter Soul Supper Club in Pennsauken dressed as Santa Claus.

Earlier this month, the quaint, hidden gem of a restaurant just off of Route 130 welcomed families from the community for a special holiday breakfast — one where they could have their photos taken with a Black Santa.

"Black and brown kids need to have that identification," said owner and Executive Chef Keeya Benson. "They go see Santa — a Caucasian Santa — and not all of them identify with it. So, what that causes them to do sometimes is not believe."

Kevin Benson transformed into a jolly Mr. Claus and spent the morning asking children what they wanted for Christmas in the restaurant's dining room, which had been decked out with red and green holiday cheer, goodie bags, gingerbread houses to decorate and more.

Zion McClain enjoys his pancakes with whipped cream at Hot Butter Soul Supper Club.

"It's not too often that you see (a diverse Santa) especially in public and in the malls and all that kind of stuff," guest Ebony McClain said during her visit to have pancakes with Santa.

Chloe King, a server at the restaurant, reflected on her own experience growing up without always being able to find a Santa Claus that shared her skin color.

"It's always nice to see someone that looks like you. ... It just brings a sense of belonging," said King.

"It was what it was. I didn't know any different," 20-year-old King said about the lack of diversity around the holidays during her childhood. "It doesn't have to be this way. We can have a Black Santa ... I want that for other kids."

Hunter Pettigrew, Devyn Hinton and Desmond Hinton get their photo taken with Santa at Hot Butter Soul Supper Club in Pennsauken.

This year's Pancakes with Santa at Hot Butter Soul Supper Club was an inaugural event, one that came just after the one-year anniversary of Benson's brick and mortar location. She's worked in the catering industry for two decades.

For guests walking into the restaurant, Benson said she wants it to feel like they're coming to Grandma's house.

"We're about building experiences," she said. "I love the nostalgia, and I think that's something that we're missing in today's world."

And that homey experience was accomplished, through the Christmas music coursing through the building, the smells of delicious food wafting through the air and the smiling faces of a warm and welcoming staff.

Keeya Benson is bringing holiday representation to kids in South Jersey.

To the people that know her, Benson's goal to make the holidays at the restaurant as heartwarming as possible is something that runs in her blood. Her late mother was the queen of all things Christmas.

"It's in her," said Benson's cousin, Nicole Martin. "Her mom is definitely smiling down."

