Pennsauken woman accused of boyfriend's fatal stabbing

PENNSAUKEN – A 23-year-old township woman is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

Yamil I. Cuevas allegedly attacked Charles Blackwell, 20, around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged incident occurred on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue in Pennsauken.

Franklin man accused of killing wife: Police search for murder suspect ends with his suicide

Blackwell was taken to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, where he died at 12:23 p.m.

Cuevas was charged with aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses. She was being held in Camden County Jail.

The charges are only allegations. Cuevas has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Yamil I. Cuevas faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter