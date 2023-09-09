Pennsylvania adds more police officers to manhunt for escaped prisoner

Pennsylvania has added additional officers to its manhunt for an escaped prisoner convicted of murder, according to police.

While speaking to reporters, Lt. Col. George Bivens said more people were “pulled” into the hunt as the search hits 10 days. The police now have “close to 400” people working on the case, he said.

“We’re giving this a very hard push today,” he added. “And I’m optimistic. We’ll see how the day goes.”

The news of additional resources being implemented comes after the prison tower guard was fired for allowing the inmate, Daniel Cavalcante, to escape allowing the inmate to escape on his watch, the Associated Press reported. The guard’s name was not made public.

Officials are now focusing in on the area around Longwood Gardens, where Cavalcante has been spotted.

Cavalcante, 34, ran away from Chester County Prison last week while waiting to be transferred to a state facility.

He was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, according to AP. According to prosecutors, he was trying to keep her quiet from telling law enforcement that he was wanted in Brazil.

Surveillance footage shows Cavalcante scaling a pair of parallel walls and raising himself to the roof of the prison. He was using the same point of escape as another inmate, Igor Bolt, who had done so earlier this year at the same prison.

“Cavalcante escaped at the same location as Igor Bolt,” Chester County Prison acting warden Howard Holland told reporters Wednesday. “But for Cavalcante, there was razor wire to contend with before reaching the roof.”

