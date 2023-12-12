Pennsylvania AEPS has enough solar energy to power an entire city as big as Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards program now has enough solar energy to power residents in a city the size of Pittsburgh.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, this means the program has surpassed 1,000 megawatts of solar energy.

“Clean, renewable solar energy is so important for Pennsylvania’s air quality and reaching one gigawatt is proof that we are making progress towards Pennsylvania’s Solar Future,” DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said. “From solar power to clean hydrogen and the wealth of emerging technologies in between, the Shapiro Administration will continue advancing an energy policy that ensures a diverse and reliable ecosystem of energy resources and that protects the environment, creates jobs, and protects consumers. At the rate of solar development currently in our Commonwealth, I’m looking forward to reaching our second gigawatt in a fraction of the time.”

This amount of solar energy is enough to power 140,000 homes.

