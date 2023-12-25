Pennsylvania Animal Shelter Celebrates Having No Dogs For First Time In 47 Years

It’s a howl-iday miracle!

A Pennsylvania animal shelter celebrated Friday after its facility had no dogs for the first time in nearly half a century.

“Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don’t have any dogs in the building at all,” read a Facebook post by the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!”

People at the Adams County SPCA celebrate having a shelter without any dogs after many animals were adopted or reunited with their owners.

The accomplishment included nearly 600 animals finding their fur-ever homes in the past year.

“This year we have adopted out 598 animals and reunited 125 strays with their owners!” the shelter, located in Gettysburg, wrote on Facebook. “WOW! It has been a busy year!”

The Adams County SPCA noted that it wasn’t completely free of animals, as one cat had recently come in as a stray.

The facility will now help house animals from other shelters across the state “in hopes of relieving some of their stress,” the Facebook post said.