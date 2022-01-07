Pennsylvania Asian restaurant shuts down permanently after owner fatally shoots man who attempted robbery

Asian Best, a Chinese and Thai restaurant in York, Pennsylvania, that was recently hit by an attempted robbery on Tuesday, announced it would permanently close its doors following the deadly incident.



The restaurant announced on Wednesday on its Facebook page that the business, which had served the community of York since 2009, would be closing down after the incident, which left one man dead, according to York Daily Record.



“Unfortunately due to the recent traumatic event on 4 JAN 2022, we have decided not to reopen Asian Best for business,” the Facebook post read. “This decision was made with a heavy heart and many tears but it is the right decision for our family.”



The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday along North Penn Street, Pennsylvania, when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Rickey Cox Jr. from Manchester Township, was fatally shot by the owner of Asian Best while trying to rob the restaurant at gunpoint, FOX43 reported. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.





York County Coroner confirmed Cox’s identity in a report on Wednesday. The coroner’s report also indicated that the man died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.





NEWS RELEASE: @YCoCoroner releases autopsy results of Rickey Cox, the man who was shot and killed while reportedly attempting a robbery at a York City restaurant Tuesday evening https://t.co/LJ4bo70Yjg

— York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) January 6, 2022







“The manner is homicide, but the coroner’s definition of homicide is ‘death at the hands of another,’ and may or may not be determined to be justifiable by law enforcement or the court,” the report read.



“They will have to make the determination whether this is a justifiable homicide or if there's something that they need us to continue to investigate," Det. Anthony Baez said, WGAL reported.



The district attorney's office is currently investigating the events leading up to the fatal incident, according to police.



Featured Image via FOX43 News

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

'Lucky to be alive': NYPD looking for suspect who attacked, robbed Thai woman on subway

California sheriff’s office recruit killed in freeway shooting a month before graduation

No bail for Las Vegas man accused of shooting Chinatown restaurant worker 11 times

'Suraj's name means rising sun': Justice sought for queer man fatally shot while standing on Chicago porch