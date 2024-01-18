Pennsylvania Attorney General launches Human Trafficking Section

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is launching a new unit dedicated to investigating and prosecuting human trafficking across the state.

The attorney general’s office says this will get the resources needed to get justice for survivors, and advocates say this is a good sign the state is recognizing the problem.

“This is an epidemic,” said Heather Castellino, Chief Deputy Attorney General for the new unit. “I think it would be fair to say that it’s in everyone’s community.”

Castellino has prosecuted human trafficking cases before for the attorney general’s office, but the cases were previously under the Organized Crimes unit.

“There’s many many out there, cases and there’s just very limited resources to work them,” she said.

Castellino said human trafficking cases can be a challenge because they rely on victims telling their stories.

“It’s very difficult for them to come forward and want to trust and cooperate with law enforcement,” she explained.

The new unit will have staff specifically trained to handle these cases, and it will also focus on collaborating with community groups.

“[Human trafficking is] not something that we’re going to be able to exclusively prosecute our way out of,” Castellino said.

Amy Thurston, founder and CEO of Hope Inspire Love said, “This department is going to make a difference to say we see you, we hear you, we want to get justice.”

Hope Inspire Love is a Lancaster-based nonprofit that works to help survivors of human trafficking. Thurston has been working closely with Castellino.

“Having a department that’s trauma-informed in their training, that’s vital,” she said.

Thurston said this will help build trust with victims and build relationships with agencies like hers.

“It can be all these amazing other anti-trafficking agencies that say, ‘How do we link arms and do this well together so there’s that layer of support?'” she said.

Castellino added, “Without the support of groups like that, we just won’t get the help that we need to effectively work these cases.”

Castellino and Thurston said there is a lot of work to do, but this is a real step forward.

“I think that if you just take it one piece at a time, one county at a time, change is going to happen,” Thurston said.

The new human trafficking unit is also going to focus on education. Castellino said it is important the community understands what human trafficking is and what it looks like so they can help identify it.

