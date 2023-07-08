Pennsylvania authorities warn of ‘very dangerous’ inmate escaped from jail

Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP

Authorities were searching on Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in north-western Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said late on Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Several streets were blocked off and a house surrounded in Warren, Pennsylvania, on Friday night, according to a local media report, but on Saturday the suspect was still at large.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

Warren Police Department has notified the public also that Burham is known for outdoor survival skills and knowledge and is very familiar with the region and its terrain.

Helicopters, drones and several law enforcement agencies are involved in the hunt.