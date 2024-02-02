Authorities: Pennsylvania beheading suspect had ‘no history of diagnosed mental health issues’
During a press conference on Friday, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn provided new details in the arrest of Justin Mohn, who is suspected of killing and beheading his father, Michael Mohn. Schorn told members of the press that the younger Mohn had “no history of diagnosed mental health issues” and purchased the firearm believed to have been used in the killing one day prior to his father’s death.