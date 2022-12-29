Pennsylvania boy accidentally shot by younger brother: DA

A Pennsylvania 11-year-old boy was shot by his 10-year-old brother on Tuesday, and according to investigators, the incident was an accident.

Allentown police were dispatched to a home on North Front Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and when they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest where he later died of his injuries.

PARENTS ‘CLEARLY’ HIDING INFORMATION ABOUT MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL: POLICE

An investigation into the matter was conducted by members of the Allentown Police Department and Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and it was determined the 11-year-old was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother.

According to the Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin’s office, a copy of which FOX Philadelphia obtained, the two boys and their older brother, along with their parents, stopped by their father’s aunt’s house in Allentown.

A photo of various handguns on display.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The aunt’s 24-year-old son also lives at the home, and the DA’s office said he keeps his two legally owned 9mm handguns in the basement.

GEORGIA WOULD-BE ROBBER SLIPS ON ICE WHILE PULLING GUN, HITS HEAD, POLICE SAY: ‘LIKE A SCENE FROM HOME ALONE’

The 24-year-old had been shooting recently and the guns were not locked up, but instead were out of a lockbox because he was planning to clean them.

"When he heard the boys arrive upstairs, he attempted to quickly hide the guns, with the expectation that the boys might be coming down into the basement to play video games, as they did sometimes when they visited," Martin’s press release read.

Police tape

The boys ultimately went to the basement to play video games, and the 24-year-old went upstairs to see the rest of the family.

BABY JESUS STOLEN FROM TEXAS NATIVITY IS RETURNED, POLICE SAY SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED

"A short time later, a gunshot was heard, and the eleven-year-old victim was discovered to have been severely injured," the release read.

The DA’s office said the shooting was tragic and accidental, and that the 10-year-old would not be prosecuted. The owner of the guns was also not identified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional information.