Pennsylvania Christmas Eve shooting leaves 6 wounded inside home

Six people were shot at a home and taken to hospitals in Pennsylvania in various conditions on Christmas Eve.



The Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit responded to a request for assistance in Swissvale, a suburb of Pittsburgh, about 4:35 p.m. Friday. A Facebook post reports county 911 was notified of a shooting, and first responders found six adults suffering from gunshot wounds.



Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.