Pennsylvania company to bring 500 manufacturing jobs to SC. Here’s where and how to apply

A Pennsylvania company will invest $500 million and hire as many as 500 people in a facility in Greenville County, its second in South Carolina.

EnerSys also operates in Sumter and worldwide with regional headquarters in Zug, Switzerland and Singapore. It has 15 manufacturing facilities in the United States.

The company makes batteries, chargers and power systems for an array of uses including telecommunications, aerospace, defense and transportation. Its fast charge and storage system is used to power electric vehicles.

The Greenville plant will produce lithium-ion cells for commercial, industrial, and defense applications, with an annual production capacity of 4 gigawatt hours (GWh). It is expected to be in operation in late 2027.

“This investment will shape the region’s future, fostering sustained prosperity for South Carolina in the years ahead,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

A listing of available jobs is located at readySC’s careers page.