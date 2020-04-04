This county of 560,000 has no health department. Republicans said it didn't need one.

When the Democrats swept into power in November in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for the first time since the Civil War, one of the first things on their agenda was to create an agency the county has never had — a health department.

With a population of more than 560,000, this densely packed collection of towns west of Philadelphia is one of the largest counties in the country without its own health department, and it has to rely on nearby counties and the already overextended state services headquartered two hours away in the state capital, Harrisburg.

But before they could get it off the ground, the coronavirus swept into Delaware County and quickly overwhelmed the first line of defense — three county workers, none of whom are doctors or have public health degrees or training, whose jobs are to dispense information on where to get things like vaccines and pass along health notices from the state.

Since then, Delaware County officials have been scrambling to protect their people from a virus that has sickened more than 300 residents and taken five lives, officials said.

"With no public health department, Delaware County lacked the infrastructure to respond to the initial cases," recently elected state Sen. Tim Kearney, a Democrat, told NBC News. "While the state's Health Department has been very responsive, this crisis highlighted the fact that health concerns are a local issue and need local people working on these issues who better understand the community. The lack of specific case information created confusion for our residents and health care providers."

Monica Taylor, who is vice chair of the County Council and holds a doctorate in exercise physiology, said that because the county doesn't have a health department, it is limited in its ability to help people who suspect that they caught the coronavirus or test them for it or to track down people who were in contact with them.

So the county has done the only thing it can do — ask the state and neighboring Chester County for help.

"Chester County is doing an amazing job aiding us during this crisis," Taylor said. "They are performing all contact tracing, quarantining and isolation of those infected, organization of all health care networks and hospitals in the county."

Chester County officials also got Delaware County's call center up and running, Taylor said.

"Our contract with them does not have an end date, but they are only contracted to help us with COVID-19-related issues," Taylor said.

The state Health Department, which has a center in Delaware County, has been dispatching community nurses who work in the area to assist in the battle, department spokesman Nate Wardle said.

Kearney said: "Local Democrats have been calling for a county health department long before the coronavirus crisis. But for years, the Republican establishment said having a health department would raise taxes and be too costly. ... We are now seeing the costs of inaction."

Until January, Delaware County was run by a Republican machine that doled out patronage jobs not unlike the Democratic Machines that ran Chicago for generations.

"Cook County for Democrats is like Delaware County for Republicans," Democratic strategist Joe Corrigan said.

Corrigan said he suspects the real reason the Republicans objected was that "having a health department comes with federal and state oversight."

"When you run a county like a jobs programs for your friends and family, this was a level of scrutiny they didn't want to have to deal with," he said.

Andrew Reilly, a former member of the County Council and the former chairman of the county's Republican Committee, disagreed. He said it wasn't just about money, "although it was certainly a factor."

Back in 2009, Reilly said, county leaders hired Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health to survey residents on the need for a public health department and to make a recommendation. "Johns Hopkins concluded that Delaware County was better served without a full-fledged county health department," he said.

Because the issue kept coming up, Reilly said, the county rehired Johns Hopkins to do an update, the results of which are pending.

Asked whether he regrets not having pushed for a health department, Reilly said no. "I was following the advice of Johns Hopkins," he said.