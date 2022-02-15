Pennsylvania court blocks Philly's lost-or-stolen gun reporting law

A Pennsylvania court on Monday froze a Philadelphia gun control law mandating that residents report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours or face a fine.

Driving the news: Three Commonwealth Court judges reversed a lower court order and placed a permanent injunction on the city's 2009 gun control measure, effectively making the law illegal and preventing the city from enforcing it.

The panel of judges ruled the city was preempted by state law, the latter of which requires approval of firearm control from the General Assembly.

Why it matters: Philadelphia officials have passed a number of gun control measures over the last several decades, all of which have been rendered unenforceable because of the state's preemption law.

The city is suffering from a historic level of gun violence, with killings reaching an all-time high in 2021.

Flashback: District Attorney Larry Krasner began enforcing the firearm reporting law in 2019 in an effort to cut down on straw purchasers.

The ruling this week centered on an appeal from Rashad Armstrong, who was charged in 2019 with violating the reporting mandate and faced a $2,000 fine.

What they're saying: Judge Bonnie Brigance Leadbetter, who ruled against the city in the case, noted Philadelphia's "overwhelming blight of gun violence."

In her opinion, she urged the state Supreme Court to reconsider the state’s preemption law to allow for "narrowly tailored" local gun laws.

Krasner's spokesperson deferred all questions to the city.

Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for the city, expressed disappointment in the court's decision, adding, "We maintain that our Lost and Stolen ordinance is legal."

Lessard declined to say whether the city will appeal the ruling.

