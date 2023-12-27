Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers looking for man facing retail theft charges from 2 different incidents

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are looking for a man facing multiple retail theft charges in Cranberry Township.

Khalid Johnson, 40, is charged in two instances of retail theft.

Johnson is facing a felony count of retail theft destroy and a felony county of receiving stolen property from an incident that happened on July 28, 2021.

Johnson is also facing misdemeanor counts of retail theft destroy, receiving stolen property and possessing an instrument of crime with intention from an incident that happened on June 7, 2022.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers describes Johnson as a Black man who’s 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of KHALID JOHNSON is asked to please anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

