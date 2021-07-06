Pennsylvania dad charged after son, 4, dies of overdose

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges in connection with the accidental overdose death of his 4-year-old son, according to reports.

Van Marcus Redding, 36, was denied bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this Friday. The alleged incident involving his son, Avant Redding, happened May 7 in Carnegie, Pa., according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states Redding told officers he had picked up his son that day for a family birthday party. They left later that evening and Redding bought his son McDonald’s on their way back to his apartment. While the boy was eating in the living room, he started to throw up and became unsteady on his feet, Redding told officers.

NEVADA'S EXECUTION DRUGS EXPIRING AS LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES

Redding took Avant to St. Clair Hospital, where the boy died, the Post-Gazette reported. On the way there, Redding was involved in a hit-and-run accident, but it remains unclear whether he was responsible.

Police went to Redding’s home and allegedly found medical marijuana, Xanax pills and a white powder that contained fentanyl, WTAE reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The medical examiner’s office determined that the boy died of fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was accidental.