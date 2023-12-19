Pennsylvania death row inmate Noel Montalvo freed after more than 20 years

A Pennsylvania man has been freed from death row after prosecutors dropped charges against him before the start of a new trial.

Noel Montalvo was released from prison in York County Monday night after charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and burglary were dismissed shortly before a retrial was set to begin. He was instead sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to an evidence tampering charge.

Montalvo and his older brother, Milton Montalvo, were convicted in the April 1998 double murder of Milton’s ex-girlfriend, 44-year-old Miriam Asencio, and 37-year-old Manual Ramirez Santana.

In 2019, a judge ordered a new trial for Noel on the basis of a missing word in jury instructions during his 2003 trial.

District Attorney David Sunday Jr. said in a statement Tuesday that DNA evidence linked Milton Montalvo to the killings, but the case against Noel relied on witness testimony that “continued to diminish over time and now lacked sufficient reliability.”

“Given the lack of any forensic evidence tying Noel Montalvo to the murders and the lack of reliable witnesses concerning the homicide charges, a plea to tampering was the only fair, just, and ethical result for this case,” Sunday said.

He added that their investigation only strengthened the evidence for Milton Montalvo’s conviction.

The older Montalvo died in state prison in 2021 while awaiting resentencing. His death penalty conviction was thrown out in 2017 but his request for a new trial was rejected.

